Indonesia sets April benchmark coal price at record $288.40/T

Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, has set its benchmark coal price at $288.40 a tonne for April shipments, the energy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, the highest level on record.

The monthly price rose from March's $203.69 per tonne, driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and recovering energy demand since the pandemic, the ministry said.

