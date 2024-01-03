Indonesia sets 4.8 mln metric tons sugar import quota in 2024

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set this year's sugar import quota at 4.77 million metric tons for industrial use, a trade ministry official said on Thursday, up from a quota of 3.6 million tons in 2023.

Sugar import quota for household use is set at 708,609 tons in 2024, said the ministry's director general of foreign trade Budi Santoso, compared with last year's 991,000 tons quota.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.