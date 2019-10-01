Indonesia Sept inflation rate falls to 3.39% y/y

Contributors
Nilufar Rizky Reuters
Maikel Jefriando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed in September and remained comfortably the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed in September and remained comfortably the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.39% in September from a year earlier, compared with an inflation rate of 3.49% in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 3.52%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5%-4.5% this year.

On a monthly basis, the CPI declined 0.27% last month mostly due to lower prices of chili, shallots, and eggs.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, picked up slightly to 3.32% in September from 3.30% a month earlier. The poll had expected 3.29%.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizky and Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927621;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More