Indonesia Sept 1-15 crude palm oil reference price set at $929.66/T -regulation

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price at $929.66 per tonnes for Sept. 1-15 period, according to a Trade Ministry regulation document reviewed on Wednesday, putting the export tax at $74 per tonne.

The export tax would remain unchanged from the tax imposed during Aug. 16-31 period.

An economic ministry official had previously said the government planned to set the reference price for the period at $930.02 per tonne.

