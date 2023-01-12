Indonesia senior minister: investment talks with Tesla still ongoing

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Investment negotiations between Indonesia and U.S. carmaker Tesla TSLA.O are still ongoing, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Thursday, following reports that the Southeast Asian country is nearing an investment agreement.

Luhut, who has been leading the talks with Tesla, declined to disclose further details, citing an non-disclosure agreement.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

