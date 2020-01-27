Indonesia sees Q4 2019 GDP growth at 5.06%

Indonesia's economic growth probably firmed slightly in the final quarter of last year to 5.06%, although consumption is likely to have stagnated and public spending weakened, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.
