Indonesia sees lower 2023 budget deficit at 2.28% of GDP

July 03, 2023 — 09:31 pm EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is forecasting a lower 2023 budget deficit of 2.28% of its gross domestic product compared to its initial target of 2.84%, as a result of higher than expected revenues, its finance minister has said.

Indonesia also projects state revenues in 2023 to reach 2,637.2 trillion rupiah ($175.58 billion) up 7.1% from the initial target, due to strong exports of commodities, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in an Instagram post late on Monday. Indonesian law has a budget deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP.

($1 = 15,020.0000 rupiah)

