Indonesia sees higher GDP growth in Q2 compared to previous quarter - official

May 08, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia sees higher gross domestic product growth in the second quarter this year compared to previous quarter, boosted by higher consumption during the fasting month, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Indonesia's economy grew 5.03% in the first quarter this year.

