Indonesia sees higher crude oil price boosting bio-content in fuel

November 02, 2022 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The stronger price of crude oil is making a higher mix of bio-content in fuel increasingly more feasible for Indonesia, which currently has a mandatory 30% mix of palm oil in biodiesel, a senior cabinet minister told an industry conference on Thursday.

The cost of producing biodiesel is cheaper than fossil diesel fuel at the moment, said Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs. Indonesia is currently testing biodiesel with 40% palm oil content.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

