Indonesia sees end-2022 headline inflation in 5.34%-5.5% range - minister

Credit: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

December 06, 2022 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects headline inflation at the end of 2022 to be in a range of between 5.34% and 5.5%, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto also said President Joko Widodo had asked the government to create a mechanism next year to ensure the rollout of B35 biodiesel, a fuel containing a 35% mix of palm oil-based fuel.

