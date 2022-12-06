Indonesia sees end-2022 headline inflation in 5.34%-5.5% range - minister

Corrects to reflect the B35 rollout mechanism will be created next year, not the policy itself

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects headline inflation at the end of 2022 to be in a range of between 5.34% and 5.5%, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto also said President Joko Widodo had asked the government to create a mechanism next year to ensure the rollout of B35 biodiesel, a fuel containing a 35% mix of palm oil-based fuel.

