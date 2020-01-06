Indonesia says unaudited 2019 budget deficit at 2.20% of GDP

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia booked a budget deficit of 2.2% of gross domestic product, unaudited, in line with the government's latest estimate but wider than its initial plan, due to a $15 billion revenue shortfall, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

The government collected 1,957.2 trillion rupiah ($140.86 billion) in revenue last year, or 207.9 trillion rupiah ($14.96 billion) below target, according to her presentation at a news conference.

Total spending for the year was 2,310.2 trillion rupiah, Indrawati said.

The government's initial plan was to keep the deficit at 1.8% of GDP.

($1=13,895.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

