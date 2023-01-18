Indonesia says magnitude 7.0 quake strikes off Sulawesi, no tsunami potential

January 18, 2023 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a 7.0 magnitude struck off Indonesia's North Sulawesi province on Wednesday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding that there was no tsunami potential.

The agency said with the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 64 kilometres (39.77 miles).

