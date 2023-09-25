News & Insights

Indonesia says local currency settlements with Malaysia, Thailand, others at $4.3 bln in Jan-Aug 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

September 25, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Corrects period to January-August, not first half of year, in and removes India from headline and first paragraph

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Sept 26 (Reuters) - An Indonesia central bank senior official on Tuesday said the size of local currency trade settlements with Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and others stood at $4.3 billion for January-August this year, exceeding the amount for the whole of 2022.

Trade settlements in local currencies without using the U.S. dollar totalled $4.1 billion for 2022, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia Destry Damayanti told participants at industry conference Coaltrans Asia.

