Indonesia says local currency settlements with India, Thailand, others at $4.3 bln in H1 2023

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Sept 26 (Reuters) - An Indonesia central bank senior official on Tuesday said the size of local currency trade settlements with India, Thailand, Malaysia and Japan stood at $4.3 billion in the first half of this year, exceeding the amount for the whole of 2022.

Trade settlements in local currencies without using the U.S. dollar totalled $4.1 billion for 2022, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia Destry Damayanti told participants at industry conference Coaltrans Asia.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.