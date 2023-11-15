News & Insights

Indonesia says Exxon Mobil plans to invest up to $15 bln in the country

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 15, 2023 — 07:26 pm EST

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.N is planning to invest up to $15 bln in a petrochemical project and carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities in Indonesia, the country's President, Joko Widodo, said, according to a palace statement on Thursday.

The planned CCS facilities would be the biggest in Southeast Asia. Jokowi, as the president is known, met with Exxon Chairman Darren Woods during his trip to San Francisco.

