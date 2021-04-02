Indonesia says China consortium to invest $5 bln in electric battery venture

Contributors
Stanley Widianto Reuters
Nilufar Rizki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Indonesia's state-owned enterprises minister said on Friday that a Chinese consortium would invest $5 billion in an electric batteries venture, which would include China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-owned enterprises minister said on Friday that a Chinese consortium would invest $5 billion in an electric batteries venture, which would include China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

Erick Thohir was speaking during a visit to China and was referring to a deal announced late last year, where CATL would invest $5 billion in a lithium battery plant in Indonesia and would start production in 2024.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters