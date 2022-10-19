Indonesia says 99 children have died from acute kidney injury this year

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Almost 100 children in Indonesia have died from acute kidney injury this year, a health ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.

Health ministry spokesman Muhammad Syahril said that officials had identified 206 cases up to Oct. 18, with 99 fatalities recorded.

