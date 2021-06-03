Indonesia said to pass in 240,000 tonnes feed wheat tender - trade

HAMBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for about 240,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Monday, European traders said on Thursday.

Eight consignments each of 30,000 tonnes were sought for arrival between August and November.

“The tender involved a complicated process with Indonesian feed producers being asked if they would accept the prices offered, and it looks like they did not,” one trader said.

“In late May Bulog was said to have bought a consignment of Australian wheat in a private deal and it continues to make inquiries about more from Australia.”

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.