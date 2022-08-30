Indonesia rupiah to weaken to 14,800 - 15,200/$ in 2023 - c.bank

JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank expects the rupiah exchange rate in 2023 to trade in a range of 14,800 to 15,200 against the U.S. dollar, its governor said on Tuesday, weaker than the bank's previous projection.

In May, the central bank predicted 2023's exchange rate to be in a range of 14,400-14,800 against the dollar. .

The governor also gave the bank's latest 2023 GDP growth projection of 4.5%-5.3%, lower than its projection of 4.7%-5.5% in May.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Geddie)

