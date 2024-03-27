News & Insights

Indonesia rupiah depreciation due to strong US dollar, high FX demand, c.bank official says

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

March 27, 2024 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank believes the rupiah's depreciation is due to a strong U.S. dollar and higher foreign exchange (FX) demand from domestic firms and banks, a Bank Indonesia (BI) official said on Wednesday.

Edi Susianto, its head of monetary management, told Reuters BI would continue to be in the market to ensure the balance of FX supply and demand.

"The current situation of FX supply and demand is still under control," he said.

The rupiah IDR= weakened 0.37% to 15,844 against the U.S. dollar at 0544 GMT on Wednesday, its lowest since Nov. 2.

