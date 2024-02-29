Indonesia rice output in 2023 at 31.10 mln metric tons, down 1.4%

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rice output in 2023 was 31.10 million metric tons, down 1.39% from a year earlier, data from the country's statistic bureau showed on Friday.

For the January-April 2024 harvest period, rice output is seen at 10.71 million tons, the bureau estimated, down 17.52% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman, Stanley Widianto)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

