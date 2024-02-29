News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia rice output in 2023 at 31.10 mln metric tons, down 1.4%

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

February 29, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman, Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rice output in 2023 was 31.10 million metric tons, down 1.39% from a year earlier, data from the country's statistic bureau showed on Friday.

For the January-April 2024 harvest period, rice output is seen at 10.71 million tons, the bureau estimated, down 17.52% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman, Stanley Widianto)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.