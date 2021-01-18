Indonesia revises 2021 fuel consumption estimate higher

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Indonesia's demand for fuel this year is expected to recover slightly more than previously thought, an official at the country's energy ministry said on Monday.

Adds new 2020 fuel consumption estimate

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

Indonesia's demand for fuel this year is expected to recover slightly more than previously thought, an official at the country's energy ministry said on Monday.

The country's demand for fuel, which includes all fuel from gasoline to kerosene, is expected at 75.27 million kilolitres, above the 72.41 million kilolitres estimated for 2020, said Soerjaningsih, acting director for the downstream oil and gas sector, at the energy ministry,

In November, Indonesia had estimated fuel consumption for 2020 at 69.72 million kilolitres for this year at 72.16 million kilolitres.

Soerjaningsih did not give additional data breaking down the consumption estimates for the different types of fuel.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters