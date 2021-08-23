Indonesia reverses coal export ban for three companies

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia has reversed coal export bans for three companies after they complied with domestic market obligations, an official at the energy and natural resources ministry told Reuters on Monday.

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has reversed coal export bans for three companies after they complied with domestic market obligations, an official at the energy and natural resources ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Indonesia suspended coal exports from 34 coal mining companies earlier this month after it said the companies failed to sell an obligatory 25% of their production to the domestic market, mainly to state power utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

As of last week, three companies, including PT Arutmin, a subsidiary of the country's top coal producer PT Bumi Resources, have been given their coal export licenses back, the official, Sony Heru Prasetyo, told Reuters.

The other two companies were PT Bara Tabang and PT Borneo Indobara.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More