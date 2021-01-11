Indonesia retail sales falls 16.3% y/y in November

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia dropped 16.3% year-on-year in November following a 14.9% fall a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

Sales of telecommunication equipments and other household goods contracted in November, the survey showed.

The survey also forecast an even deeper contraction of 20.7% in December.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

