Indonesia requires permit for palm oil exports - regulation

Indonesia's Trade Ministry will require companies to secure export permits for their crude palm oil and olein shipments, with approval granted to those with proof they have met requirements on domestic sales volumes, a regulation document issued on Monday showed.

The permit would be valid for six months and companies must report their export realisation monthly, according to the regulation.

