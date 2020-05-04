Indonesia reports 395 new coronavirus infections, 19 deaths

Indonesia reported on Monday 395 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 11,587, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 864, while 1,954 have recovered.

More than 86,000 people have been tested, he said.

