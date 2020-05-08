Indonesia reports 336 coronavirus infections, 13 deaths

Contributors
Nilufar Rizki Reuters
Stanley Widianto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia reported 336 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 13,112, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 336 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 13,112, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 13 more deaths, taking the total to 943, while 2,494 have recovered.

More than 103,300 people have been tested, he said.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters