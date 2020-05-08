Indonesia reports 336 coronavirus infections, 13 deaths

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 336 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 13,112, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 13 more deaths, taking the total to 943, while 2,494 have recovered.

More than 103,300 people have been tested, he said.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Toby Chopra)

