Indonesia releases ministerial regulation on palm oil export ban

Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade ministry released a regulation on the palm oil export ban on Wednesday which said exporters who have secured customs declaration by April 27 at the latest can still ship their products.

The regulation said the export ban of crude palm oil and its refined products, which takes effect at midnight local time (1700 GMT), will be reviewed monthly or as necessary.

