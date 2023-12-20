Indonesia Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The central bank is expected to keep is benchmark lending rate (6.00 percent), lending facility rate (6.75 percent) and deposit facility rate (5.25 percent) all unchanged.

Hong Kong will release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was up 1.00 percent on month and 2.70 percent on year.

New Zealand will see November figures for credit card spending; in the previous month, spending was down 2.9 percent on year.

