Indonesia raises palm oil export allocation to 2.25 mln T

Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products that is tied to domestic cooking oil distribution has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said on Monday, from around 1 million previously.

Of that allocation, the ministry has issued permits for overseas shipments of 560,421 tonnes of crude palm oil and its derivatives, he said.

This comes on top of the 1.16 million tonnes of export permits issued under the export acceleration programme.

