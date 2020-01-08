Indonesia raises over $3 bln in dollar, euro bond sales

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised the equivalent of more than $3 billion from U.S.-dollar and euro-denominated bond sales, its finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian nation sold 10-year bonds with a 2.880% yield for $1.2 billion and raised another $800 million in sales of 30-year bonds with a yield of 3.550%, it said in a statement.

It also raised 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) in sales of euro bonds with seven-year tenure and a 0.953% yield.

The yields for the 10-year dollar bonds and the euro bonds were the lowest for any Indonesian bond. The 30-year dollar bond's yield was below that of the previous sales, the finance ministry said.

The ministry credited this to stable market condition and strong investor sentiment at the beginning of the year. Pricing for the bonds was set on Tuesday.

Joint bookrunners for the transactions were Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Mandiri Sekuritas and Societe Generale. Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas acted as co-managers.

Indonesia plans to raise a total of 735.52 trillion rupiah ($52.97 billion) from the bond market in 2020, with about 15% to 20% in foreign currencies, a finance ministry official said previously.

($1 = 0.8981 euros) ($1 = 13,885 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo)

