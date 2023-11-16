Indonesia raises Nov coal benchmark prices

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia hiked its monthly coal benchmark prices for all types of coal in November, according to a decree from the country's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.
Below are the prices for November:
Price ($/ton)
Calorific value (kcal/kg)
November
October
6,322
139.80
123.96
5,300
103.20
81.38
4,100
52.86
50.41
3,400
28.49
25.50
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.