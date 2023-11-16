Indonesia raises Nov coal benchmark prices

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia hiked its monthly coal benchmark prices for all types of coal in November, according to a decree from the country's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Below are the prices for November:

Price ($/ton)

Calorific value (kcal/kg)

November

October

6,322

139.80

123.96

5,300

103.20

81.38

4,100

52.86

50.41

3,400

28.49

25.50

