Indonesia raises nearly $1 bln in debt auction

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15.5 trillion rupiah ($992.64 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 27.66 trillion rupiah, lower than the previous auction on Nov. 22 at 30.3 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,615.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

