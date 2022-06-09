Commodities

Indonesia raises maximum palm oil export tax -regulation document

Indonesia Finance Ministry raised its maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 per tonne for when the government's reference price is set above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

The new taxes took effect from June 10.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, previously charged a maximum $200 per tonne export tax for CPO when the price was above $1,250 a tonne.

