Indonesia raises fares for app-based motorbike transport after fuel price hike

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Transport Ministry raised fares for app-based motorbike transport services to account for the recent fuel price hike, senior official Hendro Sugianto said on Monday.

The fares per kilometer were increased by between 6% to 13.3% while minimum fares for the first 4km of travel were also raised. The new fares will take effect three days from Tuesday, Hendro said.

