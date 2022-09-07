Indonesia raises fares for app-based motorbike transport after fuel price hike

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Transport Ministry raised fares for app-based motorbike transport services to account for the recent fuel price hike, senior official Hendro Sugianto said on Monday.

The fares per kilometer were increased by between 6% to 13.3% while minimum fares for the first 4km of travel were also raised. The new fares will take effect three days from Tuesday, Hendro said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Chrisitna Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy)

