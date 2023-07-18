News & Insights

Indonesia raises export tax rates for copper, zinc and iron - finance ministry

July 18, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised export tax rates for copper concentrate in a range from 5% to 10% based on the progress of smelter construction, according to its finance ministry.

The ministry in a regulation also raised the rates for iron, zinc and lead, in range of 2.5% to 7.5%. The new rates are effective from July 17 to December 2023, it added

