Indonesia raises export tax rates for copper, zinc and iron - finance ministry

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised export tax rates for copper concentrate in a range from 5% to 10% based on the progress of smelter construction, according to its finance ministry.

The ministry in a regulation also raised the rates for iron, zinc and lead, in range of 2.5% to 7.5%. The new rates are effective from July 17 to December 2023, it added

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)

