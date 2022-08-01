Indonesia raises August benchmark coal price to $321.59/tonne -energy ministry

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its benchmark coal price COAL-HBA-ID to $321.59 a tonne for August as several European countries reactivated coal power plant amid rising gas prices, the country's energy ministry said late on Monday.

The benchmark price rose from $319 per tonne in July, also driven up by increasing demand from China, India and South Korea, energy ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi said in the statement.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies)

