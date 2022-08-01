Indonesia raises August benchmark coal price to $321.59/tonne -energy ministry

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published

Indonesia raised its benchmark coal price <COAL-HBA-ID> to $321.59 a tonne for August as several European countries reactivated coal power plant amid rising gas prices, the country's energy ministry said late on Monday.

The benchmark price rose from $319 per tonne in July, also driven up by increasing demand from China, India and South Korea, energy ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi said in the statement.

