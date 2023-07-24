Indonesia raises a record $1.92 bln in retail bond sale

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised a record 28.9 trillion rupiah ($1.92 billion) from a retail bond sale, proceeds from which are intended to help fund the 2023 budget, the finance ministry said.

The rupiah-denominated bonds were issued in two series of 3-year and 6-year maturities and were offered with an annual coupon rate of 5.9% and 6.1%, respectively, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"The issued amounts were the largest since the issuance of retail sovereign bond," the ministry said, adding the sale target was upsized twice to cater to investor demand.

More than 58,000 investors bought the bonds, and more than a quarter of them were new buyers, it added.

Indonesia has been trying to get local investors to buy debt to reduce its reliance on foreign funds to finance its budget deficit.

($1 = 15,020.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

