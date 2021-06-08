Indonesia raises 34 trln rupiah from debt auction, above target

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 34 trillion rupiah ($2.39 billion) from a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, above its indicative target, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids inched up slightly to 78.46 trillion, compared with the previous auction on May 25, while the average weighted yields for bonds sold on Tuesday were mostly lower than comparable bonds sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,250.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Louise Heavens)

