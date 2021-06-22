Indonesia raises 30 trln rupiah from debt auction, matches target

Contributors
Tabita Diela Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia raised 30 trillion rupiah ($2.08 billion) from a bond auction on Tuesday, matching its indicative target, amid volatile market condition, the finance ministry said.

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 30 trillion rupiah ($2.08 billion) from a bond auction on Tuesday, matching its indicative target, amid volatile market condition, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids on Tuesday amounted to 69.95 trillion rupiah, lower than previous auction on June 8, while the average weighted yields for bonds sold on Tuesday were mostly higher than comparable bonds sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,400.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628561539032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More