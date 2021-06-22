Indonesia raises 30 trln rupiah from debt auction, matches target

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 30 trillion rupiah ($2.08 billion) from a bond auction on Tuesday, matching its indicative target, amid volatile market condition, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids on Tuesday amounted to 69.95 trillion rupiah, lower than previous auction on June 8, while the average weighted yields for bonds sold on Tuesday were mostly higher than comparable bonds sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,400.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628561539032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.