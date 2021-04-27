Indonesia raises 28.05 trln rupiah in debt auction, below target

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 28.05 trillion rupiah ($1.94 billion) worth of bonds in Tuesday's bi-weekly bond auction, slightly below its indicative target, the finance ministry said.

The auction drew incoming bids of 52.75 trillion rupiah, higher than during the previous auction on April 13.

The average weighted yields for bonds with shorter tenures were higher than comparable bonds sold in the previous auction, while bonds with longer maturities had lower yields.

($1 = 14,480 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

