Indonesia raises 24.45 trln rupiah from debt auction, below target

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia will hold an additional bond auction to sell as much as 28.05 trillion rupiah ($2.00 billion) on Wednesday after raising 24.45 trillion rupiah in Tuesday's auction, below target, the finance ministry said.

The weighted average yields of the bonds were mostly above the comparable bonds at the previous auction on Jan. 5, 2021.

Incoming bids on Tuesday were 55.29 trillion rupiah, lower than 97.17 trillion rupiah in previous auction and the lowest since Oct. 6, 2020.

($1 = 14,050.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy, and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Louise Heavens)

