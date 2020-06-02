Indonesia raises 24.35 trln rupiah from debt auction, above target

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 24.35 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) from a bond auction on Tuesday, above the 20 trillion rupiah indicative target, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids for the auction reached 105.27 trillion rupiah while the weighted average yields of the bonds were all lower compared with comparable bonds in the previous auction on May 12.

($1 = 14,380.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927621;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.