Indonesia raises 24.35 trln rupiah from debt auction, above target

Indonesia raised 24.35 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) from a bond auction on Tuesday, above the 20 trillion rupiah indicative target, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids for the auction reached 105.27 trillion rupiah while the weighted average yields of the bonds were all lower compared with comparable bonds in the previous auction on May 12.

($1 = 14,380.0000 rupiah)

