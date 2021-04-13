Indonesia raises 24.23 trln rupiah at debt auction, plans additional auction

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised a lower than targetted 24.23 trillion rupiah ($1.66 billion) at a bi-weekly bonds auction on Tuesday and plans to hold an additional auction on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Incoming bids amounting to 42.97 trillion rupiah, higher than at a previous auction on March 30, ending a trend of declining bids amid rising bond yield in the United States that has driven investments from emerging economies.

Indonesia is aiming to raise 5.77 trillion rupiah at the additional auction.

($1 = 14,600.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

