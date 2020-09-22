Indonesia raises 22 trln rupiah from debt auction -finance ministry

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 22 trillion rupiah ($1.49 billion) in a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The weighted average yields of the bonds maturing in April 2026 and February 2031 were higher while the others were lower than the comparable bonds at previous auction on Sept. 8.

Incoming bids on Tuesday were 46.12 trillion rupiah, the lowest appetite since April 28.

($1 = 14,750.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

