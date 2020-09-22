Indonesia raises 22 trln rupiah from debt auction -finance ministry

Contributor
Tabita Diela Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Indonesia raised 22 trillion rupiah ($1.49 billion) in a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target, the finance ministry said in a statement.

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 22 trillion rupiah ($1.49 billion) in a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The weighted average yields of the bonds maturing in April 2026 and February 2031 were higher while the others were lower than the comparable bonds at previous auction on Sept. 8.

Incoming bids on Tuesday were 46.12 trillion rupiah, the lowest appetite since April 28.

($1 = 14,750.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More