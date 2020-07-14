Indonesia raises 22 trln rupiah from debt auction -finance ministry

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 22 trillion rupiah ($1.53 billion) from a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, the finance ministry said, above its indicative target.

The weighted average yields of the bonds were below comparable bonds in the previous auction on June 30.

The auction drew bids totalling 61.16 trillion rupiah, below incoming bids in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,375.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

