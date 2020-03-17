Indonesia raises 17.05 trln rupiah from bond auction

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia raised 17.05 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) in a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target to raise 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 17.05 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) in a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target to raise 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Weighted average yields of the bonds sold were higher than comparable bonds in the previous auction on March 3.

The auction still drew in 51.3 trillion rupiah of bids amid capital outflows due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Bids in the previous auction were 78.41 trillion rupiah.

Bond yields have jumped in Indonesia amid the outflows. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ID10YT=RR rose to as much as 7.547% on Tuesday, compared to the previous day's closing of 7.320%.

($1 = 15,160.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, editing by Louise Heavens)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More