Indonesia raises 17.05 trln rupiah from bond auction

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 17.05 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) in a bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target to raise 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Weighted average yields of the bonds sold were higher than comparable bonds in the previous auction on March 3.

The auction still drew in 51.3 trillion rupiah of bids amid capital outflows due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Bids in the previous auction were 78.41 trillion rupiah.

Bond yields have jumped in Indonesia amid the outflows. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ID10YT=RR rose to as much as 7.547% on Tuesday, compared to the previous day's closing of 7.320%.

($1 = 15,160.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, editing by Louise Heavens)

