Indonesia raises 12.5 trln rupiah from Islamic bonds auction, above target

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 12.5 trillion rupiah ($863.86 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, higher than the indicative target, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The average weighted yields were below its comparable bonds in the previous auction on June 15. There were no winning bids for T-bills maturing in December 2021 and project-based sukuk maturing in March 2034.

Incoming bids amounted to 48.7 trillion rupiah, the highest for an Islamic bond auction this year.

($1 = 14,470.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628561539032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.