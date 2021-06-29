Indonesia raises 12.5 trln rupiah from Islamic bonds auction, above target

Indonesia raised 12.5 trillion rupiah ($863.86 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, higher than the indicative target, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The average weighted yields were below its comparable bonds in the previous auction on June 15. There were no winning bids for T-bills maturing in December 2021 and project-based sukuk maturing in March 2034.

Incoming bids amounted to 48.7 trillion rupiah, the highest for an Islamic bond auction this year.

($1 = 14,470.0000 rupiah)

