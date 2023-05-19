Indonesia raises 104.8 bln yen in a Samurai bond sale

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised 104.8 billion yen ($776.01 million) from a sale of Japanese yen-denominated bonds with three- to 10-year maturities, its finance ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Indonesia, a regular issuer of the so-called Samurai bonds, sold 46.9 billion yen of three-year notes with a 0.74% coupon, 37.2 billion yen of five-year notes with a 0.98% coupon, 14.7 billion yen of seven-year notes with a 1.2% coupon, and 6 billion yen of 10-year notes carrying 1.43% coupon.

The seven and 10-year bonds were marketed as blue bonds, the proceeds of which are commonly used for ocean-related projects.

The rest of the bonds' proceeds will be used to finance this year's budget deficit, the statement said.

Indonesia typically offers bonds in U.S. dollars, euro and yen every year.

In the first quarter, the emerging market country has raised 217.6 trillion rupiah ($14.81 billion) from bonds issuance, mostly in its local currency.

($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah)

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

