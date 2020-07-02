Indonesia raises 100 bln yen from Samurai bond sale

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 100 billion yen ($930.49 million) from a sale of Samurai bonds with five tranches, the finance ministry said on Friday, part of the Southeast Asian government's effort to finance its coronavirus response.

The Japanese-yen-denominated bonds carried coupons that were higher than paper with similar tenures that Indonesia offered last year, signalling investors had perceived higher fiscal and economic risks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortest tenure of 3 years had a 1.13% coupon compared with last year's 0.54%, while the 20 year bonds had a 1.80% coupon versus 1.79% in the previous sale.

($1 = 107.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.